Eiji Aonuma will be decorated Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of France for his contribution to video games for Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda saga.

Eiji Aonuma He is one of Nintendo’s most prominent figures. Although he is not the creator of The Legend of Zelda saga, he is the main person responsible for the saga today, from Zelda Ocarina of Time to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

For this reason, the French Ministry of Culture has decided to grant Eiji Aonuma an important distinction, that of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

This institution, founded in 1957, rewards distinguished people “for their creations in the artistic or literary domain or for the contribution they have made to the splendor of arts and letters in France and in the world.”

Like Miyamoto receiving the Prince of Asturias award in 2012, this prestigious institution does not discriminate against video games, and before Aonuma the Japanese already received the award Shigeru MiyamotoEnglish Peter Molyneux and the french Michel Ancel (Rayman creator).

Eiji Aonuma, knighted for his contribution to the history of video games with Zelda

The Le Figaro media outlet has announced this news coinciding with the celebration of Paris Games Week. Aonuma became world famous as Director of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time in 1998, unanimously considered one of the best video games in history.

Aounuma also directed Zelda Majora’s Mask (2000), The Wind Waker (2003) and Twilight Princess (2006), and since then he has been a producer of the entire saga.

All the games in the Zelda saga have received very positive ratings from the press, but what happened in 2017 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, no one saw it coming: a revolution on par with the Ocarina of Time, which surpassed 30 million copies.

In Le Figaro, they highlight that the last Zelda released on Nintendo Switch this year has sold 18 million copies in six months, and half a million were made in France in just the first weekend.