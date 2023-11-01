One Piece season 2 begins to develop in the writers’ room, whose premiere on Netflix is ​​scheduled to take place sometime in 2024.

In view of the success achieved, Netflix did not take long to think about it and immediately gave the green light to a season 2 of One Piece, the serie real image that adapts the acclaimed manga by Eiichirô Oda.

At first, very few were optimistic about the series, since manga adaptations have generally ended in fiasco, especially those on Netflix with films and series like Death Note or Cowboy Bebop.

However, One Piece has more than broken this curse and begins a new and wonderful era for fans eager to continue the adventures of One Piece. Luffy and the live-action Straw Hats, who are beginning to be optimistic about the next adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho that they are preparing Netflix.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Eiichirô Oda is very happy with the renewal of One Piece

Recently, the creator of the franchise himself, Eiichirô Oda, who also serves as executive producer and advisor of the series, has shared his opinion on the success of the manga adaptation on the platform in volume 107 of One Piece (via Comicbook). .

“The live action series One Piece was presented to the whole world and I am happy that it has been very well received. Just an idea, but if Iñaki, who played the role of Luffy and the others, is also on the way to becoming big Hollywood stars, that would mean that I will become friends with these big Hollywood stars! Isn’t it amazing?

All cast members, please don’t forget about me, okay? Well, then I would be drawing in my room as usual. Let’s start Volume 107 now,” the mangaka shares.

Season 2 is expected to One Piece will premiere in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024, although it all depends on how the current Hollywood writers’ strike develops. Do you want to see Luffy and company in the new episodes of the series? Tell us in the comments.