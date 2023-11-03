This character was responsible for leaving Eustass Kid without an arm.

Eiichiro Oda has revealed on the most recent SBS who cut off Kid’s left arm.

Each season of One Piece has addressed major events that have laid the foundation for this nutritious story to give way to fascinating revelations that have completely changed this work, well, Eiichiro Oda little by little he has been giving more details of several mysteries that the work contained from the beginning.

The One Piece time jump left several very disturbing enigmasbecause after this period it was seen that Eustass Kid, one of the members of the Supernovas, He lost his left arm in a battle with the Redhead Pirates.a detail that caused many questions among fans, since it was not revealed who was the author of this event.

However, through SBS One Piece’s newest member, Eiichiro Oda, has finally decided reveal which of the members of the Redhead Pirates was the responsible for cutting off Eustass Kid’s armWell, many hypotheses had been created after this incident.

Eiichiro Oda reveals who cut off Eustass Kid’s arm

As we have mentioned, Eiichiro Oda has been revealing fascinating details about One Piece, as the mangaka has not been shy about providing relevant information of the story, which has completely enriched the plot, giving greater context to the fans, who are aware of every detail of this legendary work.

In addition, the recent SBS release of volume 107 of the One Piece manga has provided very interesting details that continue to expand this great story, since Eiichiro Oda has revealed relevant information through the questions asked by his followers and, one of them had to do with Kidsince they asked him, who was the cause of this pirate losing his left arm.

Through the One Piece manga SBS volume 107Eiichiro Oda, has finally revealed which of the members of the Red Hair Pirates was the cause of Kid losing his armsince many hypotheses had been developed around this great event that left a great loss in the prominent pirate of the Supernovas.

During this segment, Eiichiro Oda revealed that Benn Beckman was the one who cut off Eustass Kid’s arm during their confrontation, which is not surprising, since Beckman, the second in command of the Redhead Pirates is a prominent sniper and a skilled Haki user who has built a huge and feared reputation across the seas.

This detail had been hinted at previously, but had not been confirmed by the mangaka until now, making it known that Ben Beckman was responsible of leaving without a left arm Eustace Kid. This revelation has given rise to more questions within the fandom, which Oda will possibly answer in the not-too-distant future.

He SBS from volume 107 of One Piece has been full of very interesting details, since, through it, Eiichiro Oda revealed the name of the Jewelry Bonney Devil Fruit, providing a little more context about this pirate which is also part of the Supernovas, who have had a very active participation in the most recent events in history.

Without a doubt, Each SBS segment of One Piece exceptionally enhances the history of this legendary worksince Eiichiro Oda usually provides very relevant information through this question and answer section, confirming some theories or leaving some clues that have served so that loyal followers can tie up some of the loose ends that the mangaka has left over the years.

