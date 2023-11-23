Notice: Spoilers de One Piece

One of the first characters to accompany Luffy On his way to becoming the Pirate King in One Piece he was not a nobody, as many think. After going through difficult times with Alvida, Koby was released by surprise thanks to the Straw Hat. It is here that the young man, after chatting with Luffy, decided to pursue his own dream and join the Navy.

Throughout the play, we have seen how he went from being a clumsy recruit to becoming one of the best assets in the entire Navy after the training that Garp imposed on him, hitting large warships with his bare hands. As the years have passed, he has become the favorite of many, but few know the exciting story that Koby had with a fellow SWORD member.

As Library of Ohara tells it through its Twitter account, Eiichiro Oda responded in SBS volume 107 to a message from a reader who asked him about the teddy bear in his backpack. Hibaria Navy commander and member of SWORD.

Oda comments that this teddy bear is an important lucky charm for her and that she has always had it by her side since she was a child. However, after a pitched battle and after Koby save her, she began to cry uncontrollably because she had lost her eternal companion.

It was here that Koby decided to return to the battlefield to look for the teddy bear. After several days and with a reprimand from his superiors included, the Navy captain managed to return Hibari’s most precious object, which caused him immense joy. His gratitude was such that the bear, after that moment, was renamed Koby, the hero who rescued him.

