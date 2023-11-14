Eiichiro Oda is one of the longest-serving manga authors. The author of One Piece, he publishes the adventures of the famous captain Monkey D. Luffy on a weekly basis, mostly in installments, for more than 25 years. This is a milestone that many fans highlight, but it also causes concern for their health due to the high demands of delivery dates.

Very recently, in the publication of chapter 1098, Oda expressed his apologies for not being able to meet the delivery date and not having finished all the panels of chapter 1098, as some were left as a sketch.

Everyone on the internet is asking these days if this is the first time this has happened in more than 1000 deliveries. We can say Eiichiro Oda is a person who practically never fails, but We have encountered another situation where it did not arrive on timeand he did it for a very emotional reason.

Eiichiro Oda already delivered a chapter of the One Piece manga late in 2015 for this beautiful reason

In case the image doesn’t tell you anything, it is about the moment when Rebecca knowledge a Cyrus. This chapter was published in 2015 and the editor got angry with Oda for not finishing it on time. However, This same editor apologized and cried when he read it.. Oda himself had been crying for many days during the time of drawing it, which is why he turned it in late.

In 2015 , Oda submitted his manuscript so late that made the editor back then so angry , but when he read the chapter he knew why … and he cried when he read it it was when Rebecca met Kyros , even Oda himself cried while drawing it that’s why he was late . pic.twitter.com/cVCF2zVZaZ — Pew (Radwan) (@pewpiece) November 8, 2023

One Piece manga chapter 1098 is really sad, so the reason why Oda took almost 10 years ago and the reason now, could be connected. Many people suggest that this could be the case and it would not be surprising.

What do you think of this anecdote and the possible reason why Oda could not finish chapter 1098 of the manga on time? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: PewPiece.

