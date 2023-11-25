Pablo López, Antonio Orozco, Luis Fonsi and Malú have opened the La Voz 2023 Live Shows with a very special performance.

The four coaches sang Nada es para siempre, a Puerto Rican song with which they began the gala. A unique moment, in which the four have shared the same feeling: their great passion for music.

The first thing of the night was knowing which contestant from El Regreso was returning to La Voz. The public has decided with her votes that María would become, once again, a full-fledged contestant. The young woman has decided to go to Luis Fonsi’s team to start a new adventure in the contest.

Luis Fonsi Team: Elsa and Phindile

Luis Fonsi has been the first coach to open the La Voz 2023 Live Shows. His four talents have impressed us with great performances. The first, Phindile, has captivated with This is me, while Lucía Campa has touched our hearts with a song by Fito and Fitipaldis.

The following, the trio La Llave, have conquered us with a version of Admv and Elsa has made us all fall in love, exuding elegance and a great feeling with Vas a estarte by Aitana.

After the performance of the five, the viewers have decided that Elsa will be the one to go to the Semifinal of The Voice. Luis Fonsi has had to make the last decision of the edition and it has been the most complicated. After much thought, he has chosen Phindile as a semi-finalist for his team.

Pablo López Team: Pablo and Lucas Feliz

Pablo López has been the next coach to face the Directos. Things started off strong with Lucas Feliz who surprised us with Part of your world from The Little Mermaid. Julieta has performed one of the most special songs of the night, while María del Mar has touched the soul with Vuelves de Rozalén.

The last one on the team has been Pablo Verdeguer who has made his own version of Clima Tropical with which he has transmitted endless emotions.

The spectators have spoken and have decided that Pablo becomes a semi-finalist for Pablo López’s team and the coach has been clear from the first moment: Lucas Feliz has completed that last place.

Antonio Orozco Team: Miguel Carrasco and Nereida

Antonio Orozco has premiered the Lives with Noemi, the talent has given a great performance with a song by The Police. Alejandro, who has been the next talent to take the stage, has given his all on stage with Y Flight by Vanesa Martín.

Miguel Carrasco has debuted in his new team with a stellar performance when singing for C. Tangana and Nereida has put the finishing touch to the team by moving with La Llorona.

The public has been left with the voice of Miguel who has become a Semifinalist of La Voz and the coach has not hesitated to move Nereida to the Semifinal of La Voz. !! Congratulations!!

Malú Team: Larisa and Dária

Malú has been the last coach to listen to her four artists. Dária opened her team with The Voice Within, with a performance that left us speechless. Bárbara Calipso has amazed us with a song by Ariadna Grande and the passion of Luna Orleans has amazed Malú once again when she sings El día que me siempre.

Finally, Larisa closed the team and the night with an impressive performance. After the votes, the public has decided that Larisa will become a semi-finalist on Malú’s team and the coach has had the worst time of the night having to decide on Dária.

We already have the eight semifinalists of La Voz 2023!