The executive director of Eicma Spa, Giacomo Casartelli, confirmed that “the presentation of this logo, which is inspired by art, coincides with the opening of a special year, not without surprises and novelties: Eicma’s story is unique in the world and this is a unique achievement, which dutifully deserves to be celebrated in a big way and together with the industry to which we have offered an incredible stage for 110 ten years. And only by looking at our roots and the value of our history can we look to the future.”

“The art of two wheels, for 110 years” is the claim that accompanies the celebratory brand created by Lorenzo Marini, advertiser, co-founder and creative director of the Yes Marini agency in Milan. The artist himself explains its origin and inspiration: “While graphic design is rational, art is impulsive. This graphic sign conveys speed, travel, emotion. I didn’t want to draw a number, that of the celebration, but to tell a story made of ideas, adrenaline, intuitions. Yellow represents the light, the sun, the energy, the black represents the track, the path, the wheel. This combination creates a vibrant work of art that juxtaposes the importance of more than a century of history. We need to remember that history is now, history happens in this moment, in the eternal present.”

The appointment with Eicma 2024 is from 5 to 10 November.