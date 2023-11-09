The Californian company specializing in electric motorcycles renews its range with particular attention to the 11kW models

November 9, 2023

The well-known Californian brand that has made the electric mobility on two wheels a real mission, aiming at an even broader market. For the now upcoming 2024, Zero Motorcycles takes advantage of the Eicma event to target a higher number of potential motorcyclists who may be seduced by the characteristics of the models gamma 2024. The first aspect to underline is that for the entire next season Zero announces the price blocked for all the models proposed and showcases important features news for both the Sreet and Dual Sport ranges and, no less important especially in terms of the market, the Gamma 11 kW.

EICMA 2023. Zero Motorcycles presents the new 2024 range

The Range Dual Sport sees the introduction of a new layout of the DSR/X which for 2024 gets original equipment spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli Scorpion tires to immediately guarantee greater adventure performance. For the first time the DSR/X will be offered with an engine that can be registered within 11 kW and therefore driveable from 16 years of age or with a B license; this approach to the market also involves the Zero DS and the DSR MY24 which will be available for A1, B and A2 licensees to satisfy all potential motorcyclists who want motorbikes 100% electric without giving up quality finishes and performance which, especially in terms of torque delivered, are certainly very interesting.

The Black Forest Edition and the Top of the range DSR/Xan absolute novelty for next 2024, offers a super complete setup, a shiny total black color and differs from the standard version due to the oversized windshield, hand guards, engine protection bars, headlight protectors, additional headlights, central stand and trio of bags. As if that wasn’t enough, a chain kit is also available instead of the final belt drive for the most demanding off-road situations.

Zero DSRX Black Forest

The gamma Street has as its flagship models SR/F e SR/S and at EICMA 2023 the veils are removed from the new one “S” built on the platform of its bigger sisters, but can be registered as 11kW and therefore also suitable for sixteen-year-olds with an A1 license or eighteen-year-olds with a B license.

The new Zero S MY24 it is equipped with the new Z-Force 75-7 engine with excellent performance especially when compared to an internal combustion engine of equal power. It is also equipped with the same external hardware derived from the more powerful SR/F. The result is a weight of 223kg, a more than good figure in the electric naked segment. Among the models in the Street range that have undergone an evolution in favor of potential users there is also the SR which for 2024 will be available for A2 license holders but with the possibility of an upgrade in view of the transition to the A licence.

Zero Motorcycles new 2024 range

The range 11 kW therefore sees the introduction of Zero S, Zero DS e Zero FXE. For 2024 the desire is to open to the market of younger and encourage those who use, or think of using, their motorbike especially in city centers where the electric mobility it can have a very convincing appeal given the limited management costs and the favor of laws that are increasingly favorable to this type of motorcycle. In this segment the advantage of an electric vehicle is also offered by the typical power delivery. By its nature, the electric engine offers a great torque value to the advantage of driving pleasure and a sensation of power when compared to an internal combustion engine of equal power.

Zero Motorcycles for the new year it wants to make the most of this advantage and, thanks to a renewed and high profile technology both for the electronics and for the possibility of switching the different power levels in relation to the type of license held, it aims to broaden its borders.

EICMA 2023. Zero Motorcycles presents the new 2024 range