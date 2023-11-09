ZARD presents four new products and relaunches the brand with the consolidation of the Gherlone family at the helm of the company

November 9, 2023

Milano – zard is a brand that enthusiasts and lovers of “beauty” have always recognized, an Italian manufacturer of premium exhaust systemsrenowned for its continuous research into design and technological innovation with the choice of materials of the highest quality, presented the latest creations from the Zard Style Center at EICMA 2023.

With a history behind it rich in tradition, in the search for the new, thanks toItalian entrepreneurship of the Piedmont area of ​​Baldichieri d’Asti where the Gherlone family company was born, GP Tecnica Groupsees in its CEO Giulia GherloneAldo’s daughter, the guide and leader towards an Italian and international future full of opportunities for Officine Italiane Zard .

Four new features presented to the public:

– The new silencer for the Ducati Diavel “Mako”

– the complete exhaust system for the Triumph Street Triple

– the exhaust system for the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

– the titanium silencer for the Ducati Scrambler 800

Zard for Ducati Diavel “MAKO”



Il Style Center zard, with the latest creations by the designer Giuseppe Armano, has given birth to very interesting and refined exhausts also in the quality of the materials, starting from the muscular Ducati Diavel V4.

The most innovative exhaust of the range in terms of design, which recalls with its shape the fin of a shark, the fastest and most aggressive in nature, the MAKO, offering the Bolognese muscle cruiser a benefit in terms of weight saving, performance and sound.

It will be available in version Euro5 approved

Zard per Harley Davidson



For the model CVO Road Glide of the American company, Zard has thought of a sophisticated and refined product that will enhance the aesthetic performance of the tourer, making it unique.

He thought about offering a version, in limited edition, with a particular sound they called Zard Deep Soundthe result of the sound research work of its department R&D of the Piedmontese company.

Zard per Triumph Street Triple



For peppery English, they propose an exhaust Euro5 approved (or racing), which is accompanied by carbon fiber accessories, conceived and designed by the designer Giuseppe Armano and available immediately.

Zard by Ducati Scrambler



For the Ducati Scrambler 800, they wanted to combine it with the carbon fiber heat shield, offering a slimmer and more attractive aesthetic line, together with a sound typical of these exhausts.

The slip-on will be marketed in both versions Euro5 approved than in version racing.

