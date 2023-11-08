After the launch of the Ninja 7 Hybrid in Barcelona, ​​the Japanese company doubles its presence in the hybrid market with the announcement of the Z 7 Hybrid. Here’s how it’s done

Kawasaki, not long ago, presented the new Ninja 7 Hybrid and its naked twin sister also debuts at EICMA 2023: the Z 7 Hybrid.

A unique project that has made people talk and will certainly cause a lot of discussion about itself. The new naked does not differ in too many details from the sportier Ninja, but it has technical characteristics that are absolutely worth highlighting.

Motor



The Z 7 Hybrid is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke twin-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 59 HP and an electric motor with 9 kW of maximum power.

The Z7 Hybrid can operate in three different ways: in fully electric mode with automatic transmission – in this case you have 12 km of maximum range – in Eco-Hybrid mode, where the electric motor works in harmony with the internal combustion engine, offering the possibility of choosing between the six-speed automatic transmission and manual gear selection via the “up-and-down” paddles, without clutch lever, or in Sport mode where we also find the “E-Boost” function. At the touch of a switch, the Z 7 Hybrid releases all its power in five seconds, providing truly impressive acceleration.

Available from spring 2024



Based on the same trellis frame and equipment as the Ninja 7 Hybrid, the Z 7 Hybrid opens up a new world in the naked sector, while doubling Kawasaki’s Hybrid offering on the market. Scheduled for Spring 2024, the Z 7 Hybrid brings Kawasaki center stage in the ever-evolving universe of two-wheel technology.

The Z 7 Hybrid will be available in Brilliant Silver Metallic/Matte Lime Green Metallic/Ebony or Matte Graphite Gray Metallic/Ebony/Graphite Gray Metallic.