GYTR, the four magic letters that distinguish the range of Yamaha sports accessories embrace the world of off-roading and do so in the best way by equipping one of the most popular off-road vehicles of the Japanese brand: the Tènèrè 700.

November 8, 2023

Come to commute one that is still calm Yamaha Tenera 700, in a perfect racing bike? Or simply how to make it even more performing if you usually put it to the test off-road.

You will find the answer in catalog GYTR®, which we already know well for its accessories dedicated to Yamaha road sports bikes. In this case, the offer is expanded and the four magic letters also characterize one of the most successful off-road vehicles of the Japanese house.

Designed and created in collaboration with lo Yamaha Rally TeamYamaha has developed a range of GYTR® (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) high-performance parts, to transform the Ténéré World Raid into a true racing machine.

The GYTR Performance kit includes a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, to which is added the GYTR air filter kit, and the related airbox, as well as the specific ECU.

The kit also includes a seat and a set of rider footpegs

The GYTR Handling Kit goes one step further and makes the Ténéré 700 World Raid chassis ready for rallying.

New wheels and specific suspensions, as well as the braking system which includes Brembo calipers and 300 mm Braking disc brakes.

The kit also includes a lightened chain and sprocket set with revised gear ratios and a new radiator assembly, consisting of a larger radiator and a separate oil cooler.

Yamaha Tenere 700 GYTR

If you want to do things big, the GYTR Rally kit is for you. This includes larger capacity fuel tanks, as well as all the necessary roadbook and GPS equipment for use in competitive rallies.

The Rally kit also includes a GYTR carbon fiber and Kevlar skid plate and a complete sticker kit to create a replica inspired by the upcoming GYTR Africa Eco Rally motorcycle.