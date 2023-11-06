Lots of practicality and unconventional style for the new RayZR, the 125 scooter that combines comfort and lightness. Let’s find out

November 6, 2023

Yamaha’s innovations for EICMA 2023 are certainly not over and here comes the moment of urban mobility with the new RayZR a scooter that combines stylistic personality with lots of practicality at low running costs. Powered by a reliable 125 four-stroke Blue Core with Power Assist for faster acceleration and Start&Stop system, it is a lightweight not only in price, with weighing only 98 kg. This makes it the lightest Yamaha scooter. However, it offers protection and comfort as a small GT. We find a large double saddle and a 21 liter compartment to store the helmet. The platform is flat, the lights are LED and the instrumentation is simple but functional LCD as is the spirit of this RayZR. Combined braking relies on a 190 mm disc at the front and a drum at the rear on 12″ and 10″ wheels respectively. The consumption declared by Yamaha is 1.8 liters per 100 km. The price will be communicated shortly.

EICMA 2023: Yamaha launches the RayZR scooter