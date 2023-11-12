We interviewed the president of Xishan Electic Vehicle International Trade Association (XEVITA), the association that brings together the most important motorcycle manufacturers based in the region of the same name

November 12, 2023

There is an area of ​​China that has been producing two-wheeled vehicles for over 40 years. His name is Xishan e Xishan Electic Vehicle International Trade Association (XEVITA), the association that brings together the most important producers based in this region was present at EICMA ).

Consider that 6 of the 10 most important electric motorcycle manufacturers in China are based in these parts. Our Song had the opportunity to interview Sun Mu-Chu (Mr. Sun)the president of this association to try to understand in a little more detail how this district works and what innovations its members have brought to EICMA 2023.