November 13, 2023

The Spanish girl Wottan Motor brings to Eicma 2023 some new features in its scooter line-up, as well as an interesting scooter concept with a 16-inch front wheel. The Spanish manufacturer, with strong industrial relations with the Chinese Taro from which the Wottan models derive, has therefore revealed theX-SUV, lo Storm-X and the prototype D03a vehicle still under construction that we will see in its definitive form at Eicma 2024.

Lo STORM-X 125 a scooter is powered by a 125 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with electronic injection, with a maximum power of 14.6 HP and a maximum torque of 14.5 Nm. It is equipped with a Start&Stop system to reduce consumption and polluting emissions. There is no shortage of ABS and switchable TCS. It will be available from the end of November 2023 at a price to be defined.

L’X-SUV it is designed for urban mobility. It will be available in two versions, one of 125 cc and one of 250 cc (but there is also talk of a possible increase in displacement up to 300 cc). Designed in Italy, the X-SUV was designed around a tubular steel frame, the chassis is completed by a fork coupled to a double hydraulic shock absorber with adjustable preload. The wheels are both 14″. The engine is a single-cylinder 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, with electronic injection, which delivers a maximum power of 26 HP in the 250 cc version and 13 HP in the 125 cc version. The X-SUV will be available from May 2024 at a price to be defined.