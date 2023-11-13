At EICMA 2023 Ultraviolette presents the International-spec F77 to European markets and unveils the F99 Factory Racing Platform for the first time globally

November 13, 2023

Ultraviolet was born in 2016 and has top-of-the-range electric mobility in its DNA, characterized by cutting-edge technology and innovative design. After launching it in India a few months ago, now Ultraviolette presents its flagship motorcycle, the F77, at EICMA 2023but the Milanese Show was also the stage for the global unveiling of F99 Factory Racing Platform.

The F77 brought to its European debut has a look inspired by the world of aviation and is scheduled for delivery starting from the second quarter of 2024, in three variants: Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. The F77 model has 30 kW (40 HP) of power and 95 Nm of torque, thanks to the 10.3 kWh battery. It offers three different driving modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic – for performances that reach a declared maximum speed of 147 km/h. The Recon version weighs 207 kg and has a maximum range of 307 km which however, if maximum performance is exploited, can reach 171 km.

The chassis is based on a steel trellis coupled to a 41 mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock, while the brakes are single discs on both wheels (320 mm front and 230 mm rear) with Dual channel Bosch ABS. The front caliper is a four-piston radial mount, while the rear is a single piston. The wheels wear 110/70 R 17 tires at the front and 150/60 R 17 at the rear.

The instrumentation features a 5-inch TFT panel with LTE connectivity and integrated SIM, while as regards the selling price, for now we only know that it will be fixed between 9,000 and 11,000 Euros in Europe, depending on state/federal government incentives and taxes. Once? Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting November 15, 2023.

But EICMA 2023 also saw the world debut of delal F99 Factory Racing Platform, second version of the F99 which features careful aerodynamic research, adopting the principles of supersonic jets. The aerodynamics see the air from the race channeled onto the windshield and two front air intakes, channeling the air to the engine which compresses it and releases it through the fins. This mechanism forms a barrier of air molecules at high speed, optimizing the airflow over the rider’s helmet, to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Another innovation is incorporated into theAir-Blade, a segment of the side panel or side fairing, which, by adapting to lean angles, improves downforce during cornering. Several additional winglets are strategically placed at the front and rear of the vehicle to adjust aerodynamic efficiency. The F99 boasts a top speed of 265 km/h. The F99’s liquid-cooled engine produces a maximum output of 120 hp (90 kW), allowing the motorcycle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.

With a drag coefficient of 0.45 and a dry weight of just 178kg, the F99 Factory Racing Platform will see its commercial launch by 2025.