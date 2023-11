Renewed range for 2024: the totally new 250/300 4t arrives, the 125 2t platform is also updated

November 14, 2023

At EICMA 2023 Sherco brings to its debut the new 250/300 cc four-stroke engine, which equips its Enduro and Motard range. Also new for the 125 two-stroke platform, also from the chassis point of view. In the video you will find an overview of Sherco production, from the smallest displacements, up to the large single-cylinder four-stroke Motards.