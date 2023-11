New colors for the Rieju range at EICMA 2024, waiting for the new injection engine

November 14, 2023

I laugh was present at EICMA 2023 with its stand where the new colors for its range stood out, including the livery ISDE Argentina. Also present e-Tanka fun bike currently in the prototype phase but which will subsequently also be approved as a moped and therefore rideable for 14 year olds.

EICMA 2023. The novelty of Rieju