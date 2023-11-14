Many new products from Kove also in terms of motocross and enduro. In fact, an entire super sports off-road range is on the way thanks to the motocross range with the 450, the 250, the latter also for enduro and finally the electric motocross

November 14, 2023

For the sportier off-roader Kove does not miss the opportunity to present the motocross range MX 250 e 450 MX and the MX250 Enduro. The Kove MX 450 it’s a modern one cross bike equipped with a steel frame, aluminum swingarm and rear subframe and a single shaft engine capable of well 65cv per 100kg of weight which becomes 97.5 in the R version. Same sporting philosophy for the 250 MX and finally the enduro motorbike is not missing Kove MX250 Enduro it uses a 250cc twin-cam engine and, according to what Kove declared, it is the lightest and most powerful in the category. These models will be available approximately by early 2024.

To complete the range, there is also no lack of electric motocross bikeis called E-MX, is not yet definitive, we will have to wait for the final tests, but all the most relevant technical aspects have already been outlined such as the capacity of the 96V and 60Ah battery and the 60Kw electric motor. The weight settles at 180 kg, Kove declares a maximum autonomy of 270km and encouraging charging times.

