The Indian brand Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, announced its growth plans for electric mobility at EICMA 2023, to enter new ICE vehicle categories and start operations in Europe

November 14, 2023

Hero MotoCorp is one of the world’s largest manufacturers, with over 112 million customers worldwide and millions of vehicles sold every year. The Indian manufacturer announced a series of strategic initiatives at EICMA 2023, including large-scale growth plans to increase its footprint in electric mobility, enter new ICE vehicle categories and begin operations in Europe. In line with the vision of providing world-class experiences and products to its customers across the globe, the company has a EICMA 2023 presented three concepts and three models ready for production. It also announced the road map to enter the European market, in particular Spain, France and the United Kingdom, by mid-2024.

Eicma 2023. the news from Hero MotoCorp

The company presented two new ICE scooters: Zero 125R e Zero 160. Both products will be available soon in all regions. It was also presented LIFE V1 Pro for European and UK markets. VIDA V1 is the company’s first e-scooter, launched under its emerging mobility brand – VIDA, Powered by Hero.

As part of a complete portfolio of premium high-displacement motorcycles, the Concept 2.5R XTunt, a new category for the company. In line with the “Be the Future of Mobility” vision, Hero MotoCorp also showcased two electric vehicle concepts: Lynx e Acro. Both of these products represent a completely new approach to urban mobility and were developed at the cwithin the company’s European research and development facility, the Tech Center Germany, near Munich.