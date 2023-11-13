The queen of the Aprilia stand at EICMA 2023 is the compact and light RS 457 sports car but with a lot of spice thanks to the 35 kW twin-cylinder and all Noale’s know-how for chassis and electronics

November 13, 2023

The RS 660 quickly became the best-selling sports car in Europe and Aprilia has seen fit to ride this success by expanding its RS family with a new segment, that of the 400. More precisely, the new arrival is the RS 457, already announced and presented , but which makes its official appearance at EICMA as the queen of the Aprilia area of ​​the stand reserved for the Piaggio Group. It is a motorcycle that aims to broaden Aprilia’s customer base both by intercepting new generations of motorcyclists attracted by sportiness and new markets where there appears to be a growing demand for easy and fun but nevertheless technologically cutting-edge motorcycles. Among the strong points of the RS 457 are the lightnesswith the best possible weight-power ratio for a motorcycle that can be driven with an A2 license, the ease of driving and technological equipment. RS 457 is designed to accompany the motorcyclist in his growth, both on the road and between the curbs of the track. The new Aprilia is powered by a forward-facing twin-cylinder liquid-cooled with double camshaft distribution and four valves per cylinder, capable of 35 kW of power, the maximum possible for a motorbike that can be driven with an A2 licence. The data of the pure power is associated with that of the weight of the motorbike: 159 kg dry (175 kg with full tank), for a record-breaking weight/power ratio. The aluminum frame with engine-supporting function and the adjustable suspensions are of the highest level in full Aprilia tradition, as is the very complete standard electronic equipment: Ride by Wire accelerator, three Riding Modes, ABS and adjustable and excludable traction control. The accessories include the quick shift electronic gearbox.

At the EICMA stand, Aprilia could only bring the rest of its range and in particular the Tuareg, an authentic demonstration of the great versatility of the 660 twin-cylinder that the endurona shares with the RS. Just the Tuareg, a few days before EICMA, went up together with Jacopo Cerutti on the top step of the Italian MotoRally Championship while the RS 660 proved to be a great protagonist in the category Twins Cup of the prestigious USA MotoAmerica championship, placing two riders on the podium in the general classification.