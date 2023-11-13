Tromox, a brand made in China distributed in Italy by Five, enters the light electric off-road vehicle market. The MC10 comes at the right time with a refined (and Italian) design and more European dimensions

Tromox it is a brand made in China that is making itself known in our country with compact electric motorcycles. In particular the Old manan urban pocket bike with a sporty style, has already made itself known and recognized in our cities, especially since the distribution of the brand in our country was entrusted to Five from Bologna. At Eicma 2023, Tromox brought the definitive version of the MC10, a lightweight enduro that he announced last year. The MC10 arrives at the right time in Italy: the segment of small electric motocross is growing and on this specific “enduro” we find an attractive design (developed in Italy – ed.) together with dimensions also suitable for European size. There will be two versions: the first to arrive is the L1 but later there will also be the L3. The arrival on the market of the Tromox MC10 is scheduled for spring 2024 and the price will be around six thousand euros.