Impressive numbers for Eicma 2023: 2,036 brands present (historical record of the event), over 700 direct exhibitors, of which 67% coming from abroad representing 45 countries and more than 30% companies present for the first time in the eight pavilions occupied , two more than in 2022 and three compared to 2021.

Record numbers also for attendance, which in fact exceeded 560 thousand, 563,848 more precisely, equal to +19% on 2022, which certify the 2023 edition as the best in the history of Eicma. However, there were 39,392 operators in the sector, of which 52% came from abroad, from as many as 120 different nations. 7,000 media, journalists, communication technicians and professionals, content creators, coming from 62 countries.

Almost 9,000 visitors took advantage of the test ride areas dedicated to e-Bikes and exhibitors’ vehicles, while the Esports Arena, the exhibition content dedicated to the gaming world, was taken by storm, which saw the presence of many young people and numerous VIPs and riders.

Finally, the feedback on digital services and in particular those related to digital services was positive online ticketing, purchase method chosen by 88% of the publicwhile 12% opted for the physical box office.

Paolo Magri, CEO of EICMA SpA: “There is no pre- or post-pandemic, there is Eicma. Reading these results leaves no room for interpretation and confirms how our appointment is still today the best performing business and relationship opportunity, and above all, marketing and communication, for companies in our sector. We continue to demonstrate an international appeal and value unique in the world, growing continuously and exponentially in all indicators since 2021, when some thought our event was obsolete. Added to this is the growing attention of the institutions, which also relaunches the value of Eicma as an indispensable moment to shine a spotlight on the needs of the sector and increase its relevance and authority”.

Pietro Meda, president of EICMA SpA: “Eicma has not only continued to invest in its evolution from a fair to an exhibition event, but enters its 110th year of history with an open look to the future and innovation of the event itself, establishing itself in to some extent also as a transversal and customary event. The pavilions were packed with families and young people, with passion, with new special contents, entertainment and events, which complement in an increasingly complete and engaging way the great commitment of the exhibitors, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their trust and loyalty that they continue to show us. We also pay the same gratitude to our sponsors, partners and institutions that support Eicma”.

The appointment with Eicma 2024 is from 5 to 10 November.