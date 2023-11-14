It’s called CV-L6 and it’s the crossover scooter according to Kymco. It wants to please the adventure-inclined user who doesn’t mind even some stretches of dirt road or light off-road.

November 14, 2023

The Kymco brand, on the occasion of this latest Eicma event, presents a model with features that refer to the world of crossover. Il CV-L6 it is a scooter with generous dimensions and an aggressive design that recalls the world of off-road. Built on the proven AK550, it takes advantage of the twin-cylinder engine, aluminum frame. In this case, however, everything is declined in favor of off-road use as well; so here’s a long handlebar in off-road style, high wheels and suspension from long hike. There is also an excellent braking system thanks to a double front disc with radially mounted calipers. Also the equipment electronics it is complete, there is taction control that can be deactivated for off-road use and the dashboard is generously sized complete with Bluetooth connection and turn by turn navigation system integrated into the screen.