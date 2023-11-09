After unveiling the blue, white and green livery, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Ninja brand, Kawasaki unveils two more evocative models

The famous colors of Ninja 900 del 1985, are relaunched on the market. Next season’s range will also include the Ninja 1000 SX and the Ninja 650 40th Anniversary, magnificent in their black, silver and red livery, which recalls the first Ninja models on the US market, sold in Europe under the name GPz.

The unmistakable colours Firecracker Red ed Ebony they are inspired by Kawasaki GPZ900R from 1985with the silver line separating the red hull parts from the ebony one, carefully chosen to recall the brightness of the original.

Furthermore, on top of the tank, the bikes proudly display the 40th anniversary logo. Designed in a similar style to championship stickers and inspired by ’80s racing, the outline of the “Ninja” logo was reproduced using the original designwhile the “Liquid-Cooled” logo, used in other contexts, symbolizes the transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled engines at the end of 80s. The attention to detail emerges with the eye-catching addition of silver piping on the rims, which recalls the typical texture of machined wheels from the 1980s.

Designed to be a very popular and collectible version of the Ninja family, all models of the 40th Edition will be available in dealerships in a vibrant range of liveries.

By making the future today, Kawasaki hopes that a new generation of riders can enjoy and celebrate four decades of the Ninja brand in the best way possible: on the road riding an iconic sports bike.