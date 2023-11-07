After having tickled the imagination of many last EICMA, Kove’s 800-X presents itself this year in its definitive guise and in three different versions to satisfy every level of performance and stature: Adventure, Adventure PRO and RALLY

November 7, 2023

Last year at EICMA it appeared unexpected and managed to capture the looks and attention of many enthusiasts because Kove was able to propose it with extreme concreteness. We are talking about the 800X, the flagship of the Chinese manufacturer distributed in Italy by Pelpi International. This is an adventure bike designed for you travel with 210mm of travel of suspensions and one ground clearance of 245mm but at the same time with one sella a soli 835mm It is powered by a twin-cylinder 799ccable to 96,5 cavalli e 80 Nm of torque, so we expect very respectable performance also because the weight in running order varies depending on the version from 185 up to even 169 kg dry. So maxi yes, but also light. There equipment appears complete: 19 liter tank, tangential spoked rims, pneumatici tubeless, traction control, slipper clutch, braking with excludable ABS, steering damper, protective bars, aluminum sump guard, TFT display with BT mirroring and full-LED lighting. In short, she lacks nothing. Furthermore, this year there is great news: the definitive version of the 800X arrives on our market in three variants: Adventure, Pro and Rally. Let’s see the differences.

Adventure, Pro o Rally?



The “basic” Adventure version features Yu-An suspension with 210 mm of travel, double disc front brake 310mm with caliper on axis Right away with 2 pistons. The saddle height is 835 o 845mm. The minimum height from the ground is 245mmthe tires tubeless CST with post. 150/70, the fuel tank is 19 litersthe declared maximum speed is 210 km/h. The Adventure PRO version is the evolution for those looking foreven more intense off-road experiencethanks to 240mm KYB multi-adjustable suspensionto the ground light of 275mm and at radial calipers sign Fix it con 320mm floating discsalways with ABS excludable. The height of the saddle rises to 865/875mmil quick shifter it is added to the electronic equipment and tires Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRmount on tangential rims tubeless. Finally there is the RALLY for those who definitely aim foroff-road. It has a fork from 270mm of travel and a damper 250mma well ground light 293mm and rims with inner tubes and knobby tyres. Il weight even drops to 169 kg and relationships are shortened.

EICMA 2023: the Kove 800-X comes in threes. All the details of the Chinese adventure