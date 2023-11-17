The Bolognese company brings the definitive version of its hyper scooter to EICMA and the family expands with the Dragster 300 while the 125 and 200 become more competitive

November 17, 2023

Italjet’s Dragster 559 Twin is getting closer to production. The Bolognese company presented at EICMA 2023 what should be the definitive version of a decidedly unique proposal in the motorcycle panorama in terms of style and technical content. This is the evolution of the Dragster 500GP concept that left us speechless last year and is a project entirely developed at the Italjet Design Center in Castel Guelfo in Bologna. As the Twin suffix suggests, the engine is a liquid-cooled 4-stroke twin-cylinder with 8-valve DOHC distribution, which delivers a power of 58,33 CV (43,5 kW) a 8.500 giri/min and a maximum torque of 55 Nm a 6.500 giri/min. Up to this point, we could say, everything is almost normal if it weren’t for the fact that it’s a scooter, if we can talk about a scooter at all. The first great uniqueness is found in the presence of an innovative six-speed gearbox combined with a multi-plate wet clutch. There is obviously electronic injection and electric starting while the exhaust, as you can see, is a two-way underbody exhaust. The arrival of this original Dragster 559 Twin it is scheduled for the end of 2024 and will also be available in a detuned version at 48 HP (35 kW) at 7,500 rpm for use with an A2 licence. The price has not yet been defined.

125, 200 and even 300. The Dragster family



The Italjet Dragster is a growing family: at EICMA 2023 the definitive version of the was also presented new Dragster 300 That It stands out from every competitor for its lightweight trellis frame and the single-arm front suspension which is now a trademark of Italjet scooters. The TFT display and three new colors are introduced: Black with red frame; White/Fluo yellow with fluo yellow frame e racing graphics in the Malossi version. Dragster 300 will arrive on the market starting from January 2024, at the list price of €6999 fc (VAT included) and will join the Dragster 125 and 200 which, after the enormous response obtained in the European and South-East Asian markets, will also be distributed in the USA from spring 2024. With the debut of the 300, the prices of DRAGSTER 125 and 200 become more competitive:€5899 fc for the 125 and €5999 fc for the 200.

The collaboration with Malossi



Next year the collaboration between Italjet and the will continue Malossi Racing Academy, a school that involves young drivers from 14 to 30 years of age in dedicated races. In 2024, as well as Dragster 200 Malossi replies, it will also debut on the track Dragster 300 Malossi version, while Dragster 559 Twin will be the protagonist of an unprecedented initiative on the circuit. All in the name of the claim “Made for the road, born on the track” which expresses the strong racing soul of the models from the Bolognese company.