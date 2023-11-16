At Eicma we interviewed Ludovic Lazareth, an artist-engineer who created a motorbike that transforms into a drone. His dream? An underwater car!

Ludovic Lazareth defines itself half engineer and half artist and it is clear that this is the case because next to the technical precision of his works, he calls them creatures, he actually unites one unique creativity.

So we see motorcycles that have a Ferrarior of Maserati…but how much do you pay them and where do you find these engines?

We met this French artist ad Eicmain the Elf pavilion, with which he has a collaboration. Lazareth lives and creates in France, near the Swiss border with Geneva. He was in fact born and raised in Annecy, a city of 130 thousand inhabitants.

Lazareth, 53 years old, told us how this great passion was born: “I have always liked DIY and also build motorbikesmodify them”.

“I love Italian enginestheir sound, I buy them and then I take them apart and modify them.”

And the idea of ​​the flying motorbike? “One day I woke up and thought why can’t the wheels turn and allow you to fly. It’s a flying motorbike, which flies like a drone! It’s like the DeLorean from Back to the Future!”.

“What would I still like to build? A car that goes underwater, like the one James Bond“.