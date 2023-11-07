SYM expands the Crossover range for 2024 and showcases a hybrid scooter, it is a concept but very close to the definitive version

The Taiwanese brand presents several interesting innovations at EICMA, eight innovations on display but only six concern the European market. After the recent presentation of the model ADX 125a small scooter with an off-road flavour, SYM expands the range and offers the same theme with two other engines, ADX 300 e ADX 400. These are scooters that stand out for their modern, sporty design and are capable of even a slightly adventurous use along dirt roads and classic dirt roads, all thanks also to the generous tank capacity of 16 litres.

Il MaxsymGT it is the 400cc scooter that derives from the already known Maxsym 400 to which we wanted to offer a richer and more generous connotation. For him there is a new headlight, a renewed digital instrumentation, a handle with integrated luggage rack, a new lowered saddle and a renewed brake system.

Some updates for the range Simphonya true best seller for the Taiwanese home and scooter Cruisym who wants to meet the favor of scooter riders who put comfort and driving pleasure at the center even for more important transfers than the classic city tour. Ergonomic saddle and a renewed look especially for the front are a good business card for the new 2024.

For the more sporty the DRGBT it shows off a Superbike look, but among the new features the model stands out CLBCUalso called Hummingbird. Small and with an original design, it brings with it the solution patented EnMIS engine power supply (Enhanced Multi-Ignition System), promises super low fuel consumption without sacrificing brilliant performance thanks also to an agile and fun chassis.

The hybrid scooter is also of great interest PE3it is a model still to be considered as concept but which seems very close to a definitive version that we could see before long. The hybrid solution uses an electric motor powered by an extremely innovative aluminum ion battery, close to the most modern and sustainable needs.