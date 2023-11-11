Let’s summarize the 2024 innovations that the Japanese company presented at the 80th edition of Eicma

Suzuki was one of the great protagonists of Eicma 2023 thanks to the global presentation of two new models dedicated to the sports and crossover segments.

The press conference was held on Tuesday 7 November at the stand from the House of Hamamatsuwhere both the public and the press were able to see the two new Suzuki models and the entire 2024 range. The launch of the two new products represents a very important moment for the Japanese brandthe goals are ambitious with these two new models and Suzuki expands its market presence and reaches new segments with international growth potential.

The GSX-S1000GX it represents the flagship of the house, it completes Hamamatsu’s offer among the maxi and its formula is that of the Super Crossover and is positioned between the Sport Tourer and the Adventure Tourer, taking the best of both worlds. On the one hand, the performance and chassis of a true superbike, on the other, a comfortable riding position, even for long journeys, and great practicality. An advanced technological package completes everything, in which the electronically controlled suspensions and a multitude of advanced driver assistance systems stand out.

The GSX-8R expresses in an unprecedented way the refined platform also present on the V-Strom 800DE and on the GSX-8S. The GSX-8R was born from the technical base of the latter and dresses the steel tube frame and the 776 cm parallel twin engine with a streamlined fairing, which takes up some typical stylistic features of the legendary GSX-R lineage. At a cycling level, we note the presence of semi-handlebars which induce the rider to assume a more collected position and new refined Hitachi Astemo suspensions.

