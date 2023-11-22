4-cylinder 1078 cc engine derived from MV, dry weight under 200 kg but above all an important design and planning work. QJMotor debuts in the world of Superbikes

November 22, 2023

Are you ready for the countdown? Yes, because the arrival of a real one Chinese Superbike in our opinion it is only a mere question of time. We had one of the most concrete and credible signs at EICMA 2023an opportunity for the Chinese to QJMotor (remember that the company is part of the giant Geely group) for the worldwide presentation of theirs SRK 1000 RC.

Already from these first lines we can grasp a precise signal: while Chinese manufacturers often take advantage of internal shows (CIMA, for example) or events at home to reveal their innovations and only subsequently bring them to Europe, the fact that the SRK 1000 RC had its baptism in Italy says a lot about the presentation card and about QJMotor’s intentions to bring its 1078 cc sports car (the signs of which had already been noticed some time ago) to the attention of the Western public.

Second significant fact: the bike is designed by the Italian style center C-Creative where they stand out Adrian Morton and Paolo Bianchi as co-founders, many of you will probably remember their work at MV Agusta or Benelli (in Morton’s case). It is by no means the first time that a Chinese brand has decided to rely on a European style/engineering centre, and this is also a sign of the desire to create global motorcycles like the project Ten_78 which is the basis of the SRK 1000 RC presented at the Milan Motor Show.

From a design point of view, the Chinese sports car appears very refined and not at all banal. Vast smooth surfaces, alternating with other lively ones, are flanked by light areas and dark areas in a play of contrasts, the fairing area is also very particular with an intriguing work to integrate the dynamic air intakes and the particularity of impressing the some parts of the motorcycle QR codes to convey information about the part or the motorcycle to dealers, owners or simple observers of the motorcycle. The double exhaust system passes in mid-air between the saddle and the swingarm, while the fairing extends far to the rear, almost to embrace the rear wheel.

Already from the name of the project (Ten_78) one can deduce the derivation of the 1,078 cc engine from that of the MV Agusta sports and naked models of previous generations (now Schiranna’s motorbikes are equipped with a 998 cc engine) and in part – at least aesthetically – it is possible to detect an inspiration from the Brutale or F4 in the shapes of the mixed aluminium/steel frame or the swingarm.

The 1078 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder delivers a maximum power of 106 kW (144 HP) and a maximum torque of 112 Nm equipped with a hydraulically operated clutch and six-speed gearbox, while the declared dry weight is equal to 198 kg. For suspension, a fork is used USD Marzocchi adjustable and a rear mono shock absorber equipped with multilink. The tank is 19 litres, the saddle is 840 mm from the ground and the wheelbase is 1425 mm.

The braking system, equipped with ABS, is signed Brembo and is composed of a double 320 mm front disc and a single 260 mm rear disc; the equipment includes the Full LED lighting system and the TFT instrumentation, as well as the quickshifter and the front and rear cameras, which we assume are present to implement driving aids.

“Only” 144 horsepower? The 1078 cc engine would be capable of going much further and easily reaching – presumably – 170 horsepower in the Euro 5+ configuration, but perhaps the setting of the bike which is not very exaggerated could justify an excellent but not stratospheric power value and would point towards its more or less reasonably rapid transposition into a series model, a point on which until now we have no direct news from QJMotor. But the theme is also another: that of the increasingly broad offer of Chinese producers and the concreteness of their proposals on the European market.