NIU’s 2024 begins with many new features ranging from city scooters to both road and off-road motorbikes. Let’s discover the NIU stand at EICMA

November 12, 2023

Among the most popular Chinese brands dedicated to electric vehicles in Italy is the young company NIU whose scooters are recognizable by their circular light signature. NIU’s 2024 begins with some changes in the company setup regarding distribution in our country, but above all with an expansion of the range. At EICMA, NIU presented both some models ready for marketing and some concepts. Let’s discover the NIU stand in this video by having Micheal Castellano, NIU importer, describe the new features.