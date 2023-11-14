The Chinese brand arrives at EICMA 2023 with important news. If last year was already able to interest many off-road enthusiasts, today Kove brings something truly attractive to the table, the 800X in two versions, Adventure Pro and Rally, and finally there is no shortage of cross bikes and enduro

November 14, 2023

The 800X is the flagship of Kove production, it is one twin-cylinder adventure 800cc designed for travel and off-road. The version Rally it is the sportiest with suns 165 kg dry high front fender and single front brake disc, high performance fork. Most of the components are made of alloy aluminum machined from solid, it will then be possible to take advantage of an upgrade package capable of further reducing the weight by 5kg and increasing performance thanks to a specific exhaust terminal which will grant an extra 5kW of maximum power.

The version 800X Adventure Pro it is the one with a more marked road attitude, low front mudguard, rear luggage rack and marked aptitude for road use and interesting features. About 175kg of dry weight, it has an adjustable suspension compartment with generous travel, 210mm for fork and rear wheel and a ground clearance of 245mm; the saddle is not particularly high, adjustable in two positions, 835 or 845mm. The engine is always the 799cc parallel twin-cylinder, capable of 96,5 cavalli and 80 Nm of torque

For the sportiest off-road vehicle Kove does not miss the opportunity to present one electric motocross bike, is not yet definitive, we will have to wait for the final tests, while the cross bike with internal combustion engine will already be available from the first months of 2024. The Kove MX 450 it’s a modern one cross bike equipped with steel frame, aluminum swingarm and rear subframe and single shaft engine. To conclude, there is no shortage of enduro bikeuses a 250cc twin-cam engine is the Kove ZF250Yaccording to Kove, the lightest and most powerful in the category.

Eicma 2023. What’s new from Kove motocross and enduro

EICMA 2023. The Kove 800X comes in threes. All the details of the Chinese adventure (VIDEO and GALLERY)