Fourth version of the Indian cruiser, it ranks at the top of the range together with the Supernova. Spoked wheels arrive and new features and updates are also introduced to the existing Meteor 350 ranges: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova

November 11, 2023

Royal Enfield took advantage of Eicma 2023 also to bring a new version of its “easy cruiser” Meteor 350, also taking advantage of the Milanese event to reveal some updates for the entire Meteor range. There nuova gamma Aurora it will join the previous Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants in colors Aurora Blue, Aurora Green e Aurora Black. They arrive spoked wheels they chrome elements, including the engine, system and exhaust components. It also mounts deluxe touring saddle, Tripper navigator, LED headlights and aluminum control switches.

The technique does not change, starting from the 350 cc single-cylinder engine with the power of 20.2 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000. The seal remains 765 mm from the ground and the declared weight of 191 kg in running order. The tire sections, 100/90-19 and 140/70-17, the 41 mm fork with 130 mm travel and the classic style rear suspension with double hydraulic shock absorber also remain unchanged.

In addition to the launch of the new Aurora variant, new features and updates have also been introduced to the existing Meteor 350 ranges: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The top of the range series Supernova now reaches an even higher level with LED headlights and aluminum control switches, plus other premium elements and features. The range Stellar it is instead equipped as standard with a navigator Tripperwhile the Fireball is available in elegant black as the standard series color.

The new variant Meteor 350 Aurora is offered at the price of 4.700 euro f.c., while the variant Fireball part of 4.500 euro f.c.; the Stellar from 4,600 euros fc and the Supernova yes 4,700 euro fc

Eicma 2023: new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora