In the wake of the CB750 Hornet, which brought back to life a historic name for naked Hondas, comes a new large-displacement Hornet. Here are the technical characteristics

November 7, 2023

The naked twin-cylinder 750 has dug a furrow with the past by presenting itself in an unexpected guise, made of extreme lightness and super agility, but always faithful to the objective of offering sharp performance on the road.

For 2024 the Hornet family expands, welcoming two new Hornets! On the one hand, the new CB500 Hornet, the gateway to the range of Honda sports nakeds – also ideal for A2 license holders – on the other the new CB1000 Hornetwhich brings the level of performance to peaks never before achieved by the range.

The news



The engine is the 999 cc inline 4-cylinder that equipped the CBR1000RR Fireblade 2017-2019 and characterized by a rigorous but agile chassis, the new “Hornet 1000” is the maximum expression of driving fun, from chaotic city traffic to winding mountain roads.

Designed and designed in Japan, its dual personality look is inspired by the concepts of aggression and purity. The captivating look of the split but compact LED headlight unit is followed by the sculpted tank, characterized on the sides by double-layer conveyors, while the line tapers radically towards the rear, with a narrow “waist point” and a slender tail, typical of the muscular Hornet look. The steel frame contributes to the aesthetic result but in a discreet way, and for this reason it is deliberately painted black, like the trellis seat support frame.

The great dynamic potential of the new CB1000 Hornet, combined with its compact dimensions and pure but aggressive style, makes it a naked bike with great ambitions, which represents the ideal transition to the higher category for all those motorcyclists coming from medium displacements.

Technical specifications and colors



Lots of news on the new CB1000 Hornet:

4-cylinder in-line engine, 16V DOHC, approximately 150 HP, torque over 100 Nm Airbox positioned at the top, 4-2-1 exhaust system Throttle By Wire (TBW) accelerator, 3 Riding Modes, multi-level HSTC traction control, assisted clutch with anti-slipper Double-spar, double-section, descending steel frame 41 mm Showa SFF-BP upside-down fork, adjustable in rebound and preload Adjustable Showa shock absorber, differentiated-link swingarm with Pro-Link 4-piston calipers with radial attachment, floating discs 310 mm Tires 120/70 ZR17 front and 180/55-17 rear 5″ color TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity Full-LED lights, split front light cluster

For 2024 the new CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colors: Grand Prix Red, Mat Iridium Gray Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

Eicma 2023. New Honda CB1000 HORNET: technical characteristics (VIDEO AND GALLERY)