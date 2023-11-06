The Caballero family is renewed while remaining true to itself: new details, new electronics, improved performance but always the same spirit of an authentic scrambler. Let’s see it in detail

For 2024 Fantic Motor renews the entire Caballero family. Lovers of the classic Venetian scrambler can rest assured: it has remained true to itself and has not been distorted. The interventions have not only not affected all the qualities that have made it one of the most popular proposals in the segment, but have actually enhanced them starting from that lightness that many appreciate: the new 500 weighs just 149 kg. The three different stylistic variations have also been confirmed: Rally for those who love more off road, Deluxe for those who want it to be more of an urban animal and Explorer for those who want it to be more of an adventure.

Fantic Caballero 500 Deluxe my 2024

The new range does not change the model platform, but is completely renewed starting from the style with new headlights, indicators, tail with integrated license plate holder compared to the previous version. The Fantic style center designed all the new components of the headlight group internally, starting from the extremely bright 24 LED position light and the full LED round rear light. Important is theevolution for electronic components that implement a new 4″ premium LCD instrument with a much richer user interface, which adds the gear, level and engine temperature indicator. It is also equipped with interfaccia Bluetooth for calls and audio. New handlebar blocks that allow full off ABS using the ‘All Terrain’ ride mode.

Fantic Caballero 125 my 2024

The engine also experiences an increase in performance with the increase in flywheel masses and the updated mapping which further optimizes the linearity of delivery, offering body at all speeds and reducing the on/off effect. The cycling part, however, involves the introduction of a new aluminum swingarm made with shell casting. Inspired by the 700, it improves both stiffness and off-road performance, also reducing the weight by 2 kg compared to the previous steel version. All the 2023 versions and colors are confirmed, to which the Scrambler version adds the historic Blue version that we saw on the Caballero 700. The entire Caballero range will also be equipped with the new app for iOS and Android – Fantic Garage – able to manage functionality, maintenance and navigation of the motorbike, in a single practical platform.

Other fundamental news: despite the renovation, the prices of the Caballero range remain unchanged in all its models.

