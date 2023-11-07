MV Agusta inaugurates a new chapter in its history with the first luxury all-terrain, the LXP in a limited edition tribute to the Dakar legend Orioli

The Schiranna manufacturer celebrates the golden era of African racing and the freedom to travel by unveiling the first luxury all-terrain at Eicma. The LXP Orioli, as the name suggests, is a tribute to the legend Edi Orioli, a man who has always been very close to the Varese company and who will sign all 500 examples of this first limited edition one by one.

A new, torque-rich three-cylinder



The engine is the new 931 cc, 3-cylinder, developed entirely in Varese. Development was driven by the destination of a model like the LXP Orioli, which must be both excellent in performance and suitable for very different driving contexts. The new three-cylinder is powerful, rich in torque, versatile in its output and particularly light at just 57 kg, on average 10% less than its direct competition. In its series version the engine boasts 124 HP at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm; the specific power is 133 HP/liter e 85% of the torque is available at just 3,000 rpm.

The crankcase and the lubrication and cooling systems are completely new; the crank mechanism, the starter, even more robust, and the gearbox, the latter removable, have been extensively revised. The distribution is double overhead camshaft, with DLC treated shafts, a typical feature of sporty motorcycles. The cooling is liquid; the crankshaft is counter-rotating, a unique technical solution in its category, a feature that has distinguished the 3-cylinder MV Agusta since the presentation of the first 675 cc unit and which translates into a significant improvement in driving, thanks to the reduced inertia that facilitates changes of direction. Vibrations have been further reduced thanks to the adoption of the countershaft. The clutch is hydraulically controlled to ensure constant operation even in the most extreme driving conditions. The exhaust system is designed and built to optimize the performance of the 950 engine and to enhance its aggressive sound.

The ultimate in electronics



The LXP Orioli can count on a particularly advanced 6-axis inertial platform, which interfaces with the on-board electronics, consisting of the engine management control unit equipped with a high-frequency microprocessor. Full Ride by Wire is based on torque management strategies; the available maps are Urban, Touring, Off-Road and Custom All-Terrain, specially developed to guarantee suitable delivery and ideal electronic control adjustment in different action contexts. The traction control, which can be deactivated, boasts 5 levels of intervention for on-road use, 2 developed for off-road use and a Rain mode to guarantee maximum safety even in adverse driving conditions. The engine braking has two levels, independent in adjustment with respect to the chosen Riding Mode: level 1 is with reduced engine braking, level 2 is with full engine braking.

The ABS Cornering, in addition to offering great safety even when cornering, has the RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation) function, and is equipped with a unique strategy in the category, and others specifically dedicated to off-road, including the possibility of disengage it completely or only on the rear wheel.

The ABS system has also been specifically developed to work best with both knobby and road tyres.

Maximum technology also for the throttle control which, as on the entire three-cylinder range, has a negative stroke, important for increasing the feeling and for gently managing the deactivation of the cruise control. The latter can be set to increase or decrease speed by 1 km/h or 5 km/h at a time. The key management system is completely keyless.

The quality and completeness of the instrumentation is inspired by the world of premium cars, thanks to the extensive connection possibilities via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the HD resolution of the 7-inch color TFT panel, and the adjustable brightness. Two graphics are available, to be chosen according to the driver’s tastes. The MV Ride app, common to the entire range, allows you to connect a smartphone, set corner by corner navigation, save itineraries and driving data and share them in the community with other users. Furthermore, thanks to the MV RideApp the user is able to set up their LXP Orioli using their smartphone even before starting the engine. The Mobisat anti-theft device with integrated geolocation is part of the standard equipment of the LXP Orioli.

The standard equipment of the LXP Orioli also includes the front and rear full LED lighting system which ensures perfect visibility in all light conditions. To further improve the user experience, the controls on the handlebars are LED backlit.

Cycling



The frame of the LXP Orioli is a perimeter one, made of a lightened alloy thanks to the optimization of thicknesses, with a removable rear subframe; the design is a double closed cradle, with optimized rigidity values ​​to offer the ideal balance in different situations, such as for example road use for tourism in pairs and pure off-road use. The aluminum alloy swingarm is made by shell casting. The Sachs fork is adjustable in all functions: compression, rebound and spring preload, with a wheel travel of 210 mm; the adjustable Sachs monoshock guarantees 210 mm of travel to the wheel and is connected to the suspension via a progressive link.

The saddle is height adjustable to two positions (850 mm and 870 mm), to adapt to different contexts and riders. Both the shape and material of the padding have been developed to ensure comfort and support, on and off road. Thanks to advanced manufacturing techniques, the external cover guarantees comfort, durability and waterproofness in the most extreme driving conditions.

The ground clearance is 230 mm, ideal for tackling the dangers of off-road driving. The wheelbase is 1,610 mm; the diameter of the wheels remains typical of off-road enduros, with a 21″ front wheel and an 18″ rear wheel. The motorcycle is approved for use with both road and knobby tires produced by Bridgestone. The brakes are supplied by Brembo, with Stylema calipers at the front on 320 mm diameter discs and a double-piston caliper with 265 mm disc at the rear.

Aerodynamic research has made it possible to create a calm zone around the pilot and passenger that protects against annoying turbulence, making the journey even more comfortable. Ergonomics has been at the center of the LXP project from the beginning: the contact points (footpegs, handlebars and saddle) are designed with the aim of offering all the comfort needed for long-distance travel for the rider and passenger, even with luggage, and guarantee the off-road effectiveness essential for controlling the motorbike in the most critical situations, where for example the knees contribute to obtaining perfect control of the vehicle.

Equipment



The LXP Orioli is characterized by the presence of protection bars, an aluminum engine guard plate and additional headlights, an equipment which, in addition to aesthetically connoting the motorbike in a rally sense, constitutes an undoubted added value in daily use, on the road and off road. To guarantee excellent performance on all types of terrain, the LXP Orioli is fitted as standard with Bridgestone Battlax AX41 tyres, clearly inspired by off-roading, while for purely road use the Bridgestone Battlax A41 tires are approved for use. The tubeless rims, derived directly from the world of hard-enduro, are equipped with hubs machined from solid. The rich standard equipment of the LXP Orioli and its luxury adventure soul are completed by the MV Agusta branded aluminum rigid side cases, equipped with a quick release system and push block, with a capacity of 39L and 32L (exhaust side).

The LXP Orioli is accompanied by a kit containing the approved titanium exhaust, designed and developed in co-design between MV Agusta and Termignoni, combined with a carbon fiber end cap and heat shield for a total weight reduction of over 4 kg .

To complete the kit, the end customer will find the motorcycle cover and the certificate of authenticity supplied in the dedicated case.

La App MV Ride



Present on the LXP Orioli as well as on the entire MV Agusta range, thefree MV Ride app it has been profoundly revised and updated to make it even more effective and advanced on the connectivity front. It is now possible to enter the destination and see the route corner by corner on the color TFT panel of the instrumentation; data acquisition works while driving. The experience begins before even starting the engine and can be relived at the end, viewing the acceleration, speed, lean angle and throttle opening data. There is also the possibility of enriching the experience by uploading photos of the day and then sharing them with other users of the MV Ride App. Among the various options of the MV Ride App it is possible to customize the response of the motorbike via the Custom map, which can be renamed with any name of your choice and even exchanged with other users of the ecosystem. For example, it is possible to create the “Tuscany” map to later share with other motorcyclists, thus creating a community. Anti-theft geolocation is offered free of charge for the first year.

