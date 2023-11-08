Born on a modern technical platform, it is equipped with a cardan shaft transmission and an electrically height-adjustable windscreen. Let’s see it in detail

The Stelvio is powered by the new “compact block” engine, just introduced on the V100 Mandello and further refined, a cutting-edge engine in terms of design and construction, compact and lightweight.

It is a 90° transverse V-twin with liquid cooling and double overhead camshaft distribution, with 4 valves per cylinder. The six-speed gearbox has been revised to be smoother and smoother when shifting. Maximum power is 115 horsepower at 8,700 rpm, while the maximum torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm, with 82% available already at 3,500 and the limiter set at 9,500.

The cycling foresees a high-strength steel tube framecombined with 19-inch tubeless spoked rims at the front and 17 at the rear and long-travel suspension, choices that make the ride comfortable on trips and fun in light off-road and asphalt driving.

The Stelvio is the first Moto Guzzi available with PFF Rider Assistance Solution. The driving assistance platform is based on radar technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the Boston-based robotics specialist founded by the Piaggio Group. These devices play a fundamental role in terms of active safety, guaranteeing the functions Following Cruise Control (advanced cruise control system which uses the front radar to adapt the speed depending on that of the vehicle in front), Forward Collision Warning (detects possible collisions with vehicles and objects located in front), Blind Spot Information System (warns the driver of the presence of vehicles in the blind spot of the rear-view mirrors) and Lane Change Decision Aid System (identifies vehicles approaching from the side, creating a potentially dangerous situation) .

The electronic equipment is completed by the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator, by the six-axis platform that manages the electronic safety controls, such as the ABS Cornerin).

There are five Riding Modes: Tourism, Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road which manage engine braking, ABS, traction control and engine maps interventions. In Off-Road mode it is possible to exclude both ABS and traction control.