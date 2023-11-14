The long-awaited new Stelvio arrives but not only that, the V85 becomes a real range with three different setups: Strada, TT and TT Travel. Let’s see all the news from the Mandello company

November 14, 2023

Moto Guzzi arrives at EICMA 2023 with a nice load of news. The first, biggest and most awaited, is without a doubt the new Stelvio. Mandello’s maxi adventure returns in dazzling form thanks to the technical platform that debuted last year with the V100 Mandello. The “compact block” engine is combined with an agile and sporty chassis as well as naturally with the cardan shaft transmission. Remember that it is a 90° transverse V-twin with liquid cooling and double overhead camshaft distribution, with 4 valves per cylinder. The six-speed gearbox has been revised for smoother shifts. Maximum power is 115 HP at 8,700 rpm while maximum torque is 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm, with 82% available already from 3,500 rpm and the limiter set at 9,500 rpm. Stelvio is the first Moto Guzzi with PFF Rider Assistance Solution, driver assistance platform with radar technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward. These devices play a fundamental role in terms of active safetyguaranteeing the functions Following Cruise Control (advanced cruise control system that uses the front radar to adapt the speed depending on that of the vehicle in front), Forward Collision Warning (detects possible collisions with vehicles and objects in front), Blind Spot Information System (warns the driver of the presence of vehicles in the blind spot of the rear-view mirrors) e Lane Change Decision Aid System (identifies vehicles approaching from the side, creating a potentially dangerous situation). The chassis features a high-strength steel tube frame, combined with 19″ tubeless spoked rims at the front and 17″ at the rear and long travel suspension. The electronic equipment is completed with the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator and the six-axis platform for the management of safety systems such as ABS Cornering. There are five Riding Modes: Tourism, Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road which manage engine braking, ABS, traction control and engine maps. In Off-Road mode it is possible to exclude both ABS and traction control. The windshield is electrically adjustable in height, the bags can be installed without additional structures and there is already a large range of accessories to make it ideal for your needs.

The Stelvio, however, is not the only innovation from Moto Guzzi that has decided to further develop the V85 project. There are now three models on this basis: the V85 TT is joined by the V85 TT Travel and above all the V85 Strada, dedicated to those who use the motorbike more on the road and less in adventure tourism. The evolution is not only stylistic – with a reinterpretation of the superstructures – or set-up, but also technical. The windscreen is now manually adjustable, the handlebar controls are more intuitive and practical and the new 5-inch TFT instrumentation. The air-cooled transverse 90° V-twin gains Euro 5+ approval and new distribution variable timing which allows you to increase performance across the entire delivery range. Now it offers 80 HP of power maximum e 83 Nm of maximum torque.

V85 Strada it is the most essential version and oriented towards daily use. It stands out for its alloy wheels (for all three sizes 19″ front and 17″ rear) with road tyres, for the low front mudguard and for the three Riding Modes (Road, Rain, Sport) which manage ABS, Traction Control and engine maps. V85 TT is dedicated to tourism. It stands out for its tubeless spoked wheels with on-off tyres, for i 4 Riding Mode (Road, Sport, Rain and Off-Road) which manage the electronic controls including the Cornering ABS, thanks to the presence of the six-axis inertial platform. Also standard are the engine protection and the passenger grab handle, both made of aluminium, as well as the hand guards and the hydraulic preload adjustment of the shock absorber spring. V85 TT Travel it is the top of the range version with a set-up dedicated to touring which includes rigid suitcases, the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, heated grips and saddle, as well as a more protective windshield. The Riding Modes become five with the addition of the Custom (provided as an accessory for the other two versions of V85) which allows you to customize the electronic controls according to your riding needs. The range of accessories available for each of the V85 versions is very rich.

The new Moto Guzzi V85 range at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023. Moto Guzzi unveils the new Stelvio