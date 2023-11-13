140 km of autonomy, 45 or 80 km/h version, compact dimensions but space inside, safety and performance at the top of the category and a lot of attention to materials: Mobilize presents Duo, the heir to the Tweezy

November 13, 2023

Mobilize it is the Group’s brand Renault dedicated to solutions for urban mobility and reveals a preview at Eicma Duo, a two-seater electric quadricycle, heir to the Tweezy experience. This is a light vehicle that will soon be available in both L6 (maximum speed of 45 hours) and L7 (maximum speed of 80 km/h and driving license required). Then there will be the commercial version with a loading compartment and called Bento. For everyone the autonomy is approximately 140 km and therefore allows use in and out of the city without worrying about charging. The Duo is built in Tangier in Renault’s zero-impact factories and uses the 50% recycled materials. In turn, at the end of life, it will be 95% recyclable. The design focused heavily on this aspect of sustainability as well as on safety and the space available to the occupants. Particular and intelligent is thecompass door opening: this allows first of all not to open the doors in the faces of cyclists, given that in the city there are more and more places where parking is close to cycle paths, and secondly to park very close to other cars. In fact, in the space occupied by a parked car, there can also be three Duos. The price and arrival date are being defined and will be revealed shortly.