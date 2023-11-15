MBP’s new A2 adventure unveiled at the Keeway Group pavilion. The engine develops 48 horsepower and its vocation is off-road. Here’s how it’s done

November 15, 2023

At Eicma 2023, the high-end brand from Keeway Group – MBP – presents a great innovation in the field of medium-sized adventure bikes. The spotlight is in fact on her: la MBP T502X.

This new adventure is equipped with a forward-facing twin-cylinder cooled by liquid that releases 47.6 horses at 8,500 rpm, perfectly in line with the requirements of the A2 driving licence. The maximum torque that is delivered by the twin-cylinder is 43 Nm a 6.750 giri/min.

At first glance the bike it has an important presence and the ground clearance does it justice. The MBP T502X is equipped with an upside down fork 180mm of travel and at the rear a shock absorber 170mm of travel, with adjustable preload. The original equipment tires are entrusted to tyres Pirelli 110/80 R19 tubeless front and Pirelli 150/70 R17 – always tubeless – behind. A braking system slows down this new adventure J.Juanwhile the declared weight is 195 kg dryto which we must add i 16 liters of the fuel tank.

The new MBP It is very attractive in aesthetics, certainly thanks to the technical equipment of the original equipment which should not be underestimated. In fact, we find engine guards, hand guards, fairing guards, exhaust guards, full LED headlights and color TFT displays. To conclude the package wide handlebars and an adjustable windshield, positioned vertically: the vocation is off road!