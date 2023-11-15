MBP launches a new product on the market aimed at drivers with an A2 licence. The MBP 300 has an attractive design and in the R version it is equipped with a single-sided swingarm. Here’s how it’s done

November 15, 2023

At the stand of Keeway Group was presented MBP 300Ra very attractive naked bike with some great technical features.

The MBP 300 R is sold with two engines: 250, 300 and in two versions: the base and the R. The beating heart of this small displacement naked is a 300 cc, twin-cylinder engine, designed to offer good performance and low consumption. On paper, the small engine should give a smooth ride both on urban roads and on more open routes.

The design of the MBP 300 R is characterized by particularly lines soft which combine with the characteristic color dedicated to the sportier version. The frame is clearly visible and has been painted a bright red, which reflects the color of the rims, both 17 inches. To enrich the technical package of the R version single-sided swingarm, a technical feature that is very difficult to see on motorcycles of this displacement. The chassis is quite basic: we find an upside down fork not adjustable and a preload-adjustable shock absorber. Full LED headlights and a generous color screen complete the features of the MBP 300R.

More than on technique and performance the MBP 300 focuses on practicality and price. The actual cost of this little naked has not yet been declared but we imagine that it will be sold at a competitive price in relation to its equipment.