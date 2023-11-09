News reserved for super sports bikes and off-road motorbikes

November 9, 2023

On the occasion of EICMA 2023 Leo Vince presents the entire range of exhaust terminals produced and intended for a vast range of motorcycle models in each segment. There is no shortage of news, two for road sports bikes thanks to the introduction of a new model, it’s called LV-14 and is made according to the most modern technologies to make not only more performing, but also more exciting the sound and embellish the motorbike on which it will be mounted thanks to the classic easy-to-assemble slip-on system. Made of steel, titanium and carbon fiber, it also features two different finishes.

L’LV-14 Black Edition offers the same technological contents but in a black dress with great aesthetic impact. No less important is the introduction of the exhaust into the LeoVince range X3 EVO. This new exhaust created to improve performance and reduce the weight of the most famous enduro bikes, marks Leo Vince’s return to the off-road world; robust, tapered and with a carbon end cap with a satin finish, it is a real novelty for next 2024.

Yamaha XSR 900 GP one foot in the past!

EICMA 2023, Leo Vince sports and Off-Road news (VIDEO)