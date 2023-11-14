Moving around the city with profit and satisfaction is part of Kymco’s DNA. Here are some of the most interesting proposals for next 2024. Modern Classic, contemporary or Full Electric, the Kymco brand does not miss anything

November 14, 2023

The well-known brand is at the EICMA stand Kymco shows us the new proposals for urban mobility. Model Filly 50 which “revives” the old name used in the nineties by Kymco is a scooter with a classic flavor but made in a modern way. With great attention to detail, it is compact, light and suitable for everyone, both the very young and the less young who will appreciate this pleasantly retro style. Less than 100kglow saddle, flat footboard, promises ease of riding and extreme ease of use.

Skytown 125 o 180 it is the scooter designed and produced for a global market; It is a classic everyday scooter for city use and, in the 180 engine capacity, also for ring roads and highways. Enjoys a new engine, modern and low consumption. There is no lack of a modern one Traction Control and was designed for maximum comfort and habitability, even for two.

Finally, there is also a totally electric vehicle designed above all for delivery and more severe urban mobility