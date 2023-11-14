The Korean brand brings the new CV-L6 Crossover scooter to EICMA 2023, but there is no shortage of proposals dedicated to urban mobility

November 14, 2023

Urban mobility, but also a totally new vehicle, albeit partly derived from the AK550 platform which we know from having tried it in both the “standard” and Touring versions: these are Kymco’s proposals at EICMA 2023 with the new crossover CV-L6, a scooter with generous dimensions and an aggressive design that recalls the world of off-road. It features a twin-cylinder engine and an aluminum frame, in this case however everything is designed in favor of off-road use as well; so here’s a long handlebar in off-road style, high wheels and suspension from long hike. There is no shortage of proposals dedicated to the city, such as the new Filly 50 with an almost record weight, less than 100kgor the new ones Skytown 125 o 180.

EICMA 2023. KYMCO’s news for urban mobility

EICMA 2023. KYMCO crossover news