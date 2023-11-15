KTM at EICMA 2023: the family of aggressive naked Dukes has been profoundly renewed, from the 125 to the 390 up to the brand new – also in design – 990

The Austrian company returns to EICMA after a few years of absence and reveals the new 2024 from the Duke family: the brand new 990, the mid-size 390 and the 125 Duke aimed at sixteen year olds or those with B licences.

For the KTM 390 Duke and 125, these 2024 versions represent the most important change for the Austrian single-cylinder naked KTMs since the arrival of the first KTM 125 Duke in 2011, given the differences and evolutions compared to the previous models, while the 990 starts from a redefinition of the design and the front light cluster to arrive at a new twin-cylinder engine in 947 cc line capable of releasing 123 CV by 103 Nm of maximum torque, in addition to the revised chassis.

