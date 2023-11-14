The KX 450 F is renewed and focuses on evocative anniversary colours. The ergonomics have been modified and the frame and swingarm have also been updated – among others

November 14, 2023

Kawasaki KX 450 F 2024, unveiled at EICMA 2023, it sports a livery that celebrates its 50th anniversary, with bold graphics that harken back to a true golden era of Motocross, those 90s that inspired many enthusiasts to cultivate a passion for the gusset.

In this video, we entered the Kawasaki booth at EICMA 2023 and examined every detail. Pietro, our motocross tester, walks us through the innovations of this track machine:

– Renewed ergonomics for a smoother and more intuitive ride

– Lightened aluminum frame and swingarm for unprecedented agility

– Twin-shaft engine for unparalleled power

– Cutting-edge electronics for total control on any terrain

Every aspect has been taken care of to perfection, from the redesigned tank to the plastics that embrace the rider in perfect synergy. And let’s not overlook the detail of the gray rims which recall the aluminum ones of the 90s or the novelty of the Brembo brakes for always precise and powerful braking, with the Wave disc and the Brembo brake caliper, an absolute novelty for the 2024 KX 450 F. In the video we show you the impressive section of the frame, the suspension systems that promise to absorb every shock and the grips with the modern and practical fastening system. And for lovers of control, discover the refined electronics with us: from engine maps adjustable with a simple button to traction control, to adapt the bike to every riding style.