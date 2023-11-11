The Akashi company presents the new 500 cc range at Eicma 2023, from the Ninja to the Eliminator, the new hybrid naked Z 7 Hybrid and brings to the European debut the celebratory liveries for the 40 years of the Ninja family

Kawasaki a Eicma 2023 presented its new one 500cc range, from the Ninja to the Z, up to the Eliminator, but it also unveiled the celebratory liveries for the 40 years of the lucky and legendary dynasty Ninja. There is also a very welcome return: to the ZX-6R Ninja which marks Kawasaki’s return to the segment of medium-sized four-cylinder sports cars, without however abandoning the 650 cc twin-cylinder platform. In short, an expansion of the Ninja range, the introduction of the 500 cc platform, the confirmation of the electric elentry into the line-up of the new hybrid Z 7 Hybrid which flanks – without the fairing – the Ninja Z 7 Hybrid.

