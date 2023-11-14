After winning the world’s major awards in the fields of sports and optics, WANTS brings its technology electronic lenses on visors for helmets from motorcycles presenting it at Eicma 2023.

Able to compensate for light changes instantlyis already defined by the main Italian content creators as “the visor that will revolutionize motorcycling”

The technology: proprietary, patented and made in Italy

IRID was born from a very simple need: that of always see each other well, even in conditions where brightness changes drastically and quickly. In fact, these conditions are the most critical and those in which it is most important to have help.

Its technology makes the visors “dynamic”capable of darkening and lightening depending on the ambient light, in less than 1 second, automatically and without using batteries.

IRID works thanks to a thin liquid crystal filminserted inside the visor, which is powered by a small photovoltaic panel.

When there is energy the photovoltaic panel powers the LC film which darkens, but if there is no energy the visor simply remains clear.

Furthermore, it does not have an “on-off” behavior, but covers infinite intermediate shades of darkness, always providing the best shade, instantly, in all conditions and, let’s repeat, without batteries.

What does all this mean in practice? I’m riding a motorbike, it’s a beautiful sunny day so my IRID visor remains fully activated (20% transmittance). In these conditions even a smoked visor works well.

Suddenly though I enter a tunnel and a smoked or photochromic visor is not able to react to this change, while IRID can.

In less than 1 second and without having to do anything the visor clears (reaching 60% transmittance) and I can continue driving seeing clearly from the first metres.

Vice versa I exit the tunnel and I go back to the sun? In less than 1 second the visor becomes dark againavoiding being dazzled by the sun.

In short, we are truly talking about a revolution both in terms of comfort and safety.

The application on the visors. Created by motorcyclists for motorcyclists, the application of IRID technology on visors has 4 approved patents.

The resulting visor is therefore perfectly calibrated to the rider’s needs.

The resistance in the event of an impact and the field of vision, unchanged compared to standard visors, the activation curve specifically designed for the speed of the motorbike and the integrated anti-fog, which allows the pinlock not to be fitted, make the IRID visor a product business suit.

Furthermore, in the configuration presented here at Eicma, it complies with the ECE 22-06 regulation by covering the entire transmittance range required by law (from 60% to 20% of VLT) and is therefore approved for “daytime use”.

The solutions currently available. Certainly the need for motorcyclists to see well is not new, but to date the solutions on the market are cumbersome or incomplete.

Let’s think about the internal sun visor, which in order to be lowered or raised forces you to remove one hand from the handlebars (in extremely dangerous conditions) to grope and with gloves reach the lever to operate it. Another common solution today is photochromic visors, but these darken and lighten depending on the amount of UV rays, thanks to a chemical reaction which by its nature is very slow.

If from light to dark it takes about 15 seconds, to go back from dark to light it takes whole minutes (consider that at an average speed of 60 km/h, a motorbike covers 3 km in 3 minutes), among other things the cold slows the reaction further.

So these solutions are useful for compensating for slow light changes, but they can’t do anything for sudden ones, such as tunnels.

Furthermore clouds block much more light visible than UV rays, so photochromic visors often remain completely activated, even if our eyes would like a clear visor. This problem is very evident in the mountains, where the amount of UV rays is high.

IRID, on the other hand, is the integrated solution which, without any intervention on the part of the rider, allows you to always have the best visibility, even during sudden changes in light.

The future. “I can’t wait to allow all motorcyclists to have access to this extraordinary technology” explains Laura Righi, CMO of IRID and motorcyclist “to date we are closing partnerships with the most important helmet manufacturers in the world and we will soon announce which brands our visor will be found.”

Meanwhile, IRID has already started to make itself heard by having selected testers such as MotoE rider Luca Salvadori and content creators such as Sinnaggagghiri, Fil and Edoardo Jannone try the first prototypes. The feedback was extraordinary, as was the reaction of the public who immediately grasped the enormous potential of the product and who are clamoring to be able to purchase it.

Surely this is only the beginning of that revolution that anyone who tries the visor clearly sees ahead of them.