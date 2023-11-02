Become Eicma: from 9 to 12 November, come to our stand (C21, in pavilion 15) to discover the surprises we have reserved for you. The usual awaits you Extraordinary edition dedicated to the new motorcycles, clothing and accessories of the Show which will be distributed at the Fair from Friday 10th and on newsstands from Saturday 11th November. Another of our great classics that is renewed is the competition “Vote and win the most beautiful motorbike of the Show”, which this year reaches its 18th edition: you will in fact be able to elect the motorbike that, in your opinion, deserves the title of queen of the Milan Exhibition. By expressing your opinion you will automatically participate in a draw that can make you win! It will be possible to vote on our website and from the stand.

After last year’s success, the driving simulator which will offer you the opportunity to compete in a championship on the Mugello circuit riding a Yamaha R1 GYTR and win prizes every day.

You will also be able to discover all the initiatives we have in store for you, among others ours Tester Day, during which you will try the most important innovations from the motorcycle manufacturers. The event will have new dates and like this year it will be available in different versions: “Festival”, “Track”, “Travel”, etc.

You will also find on display the bikes at the top of the rankings of the 2023 TesterDay participants, who elected them by filling out a report card at the end of each session. The part dedicated to FUORIstrada is unmissable at our stand, in collaboration with the 24MX online shop, where this year too we will involve visitors with an initiative that will compare the two extremes of the world of cross: a 500 2-stroke against the electric motorbike most powerful there is. We are waiting for you to play with us and win a souvenir gadget. We will also set up corners dedicated to the world of Vintage Motorcycling and Ciclismo.it, but for now we won’t reveal anything to you…

Finally, at the stand, you can sign up for subscriptions and purchase magazines: not just Motociclismo, but also its sisters Motociclismo Fuoristrada, Motociclismo d’Epoca and the Speciali.