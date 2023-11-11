The Hornet family expands both upwards and downwards with the arrival of the new CB500 powered by a 471 cc twin-cylinder

November 11, 2023

Bringing the Hornet style to a motorbike dedicated to those with an A2 licence: this is the operation that Honda has decided to do with the Honda CB500 Hornet 2024. A logical choice that the Japanese company hopes will also be a winner. Honda’s naked streetfighter is designed for A2 license holders and becomes part of the Hornet family with a new style that Honda defines as “aggressive”. The engine is the well-known 471 cc parallel twin capable of delivering a power of 35 kW (48 HP), the maximum admissible for the A2 license, and a torque of 43 Nm. The engine now has ECU maps that make acceleration “even more brilliant” and is equipped as standard with HSTC traction control (Honda Selectable Torque Control). The 6-speed gearbox of the CB500 Hornet is equipped with an assisted slipper clutch. The steel frame with diamond structure is combined with the Showa SFF-BP fork with 41 mm stanchions, Showa shock absorber and double front discs with four-piston calipers with radial mount. The weight with a full tank of the CB500 Hornet is equal to 188 kg, one kilo less than the previous CB500F. The weight distribution is perfectly balanced at 50/50%, with a wheelbase of 1,410 mm, steering head rake of 25.5° and trail of 102 mm. The braking system can count on double 296 mm discs with 4-piston radial-mount Nissin calipers. At the rear, a 240 mm disc is bitten by a single-piston caliper. Tires are mounted on the lightweight 5-spoke wheels 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 160/60-ZR17 at the rear. The LED front light cluster and display are also new 5″ color TFT offers the Honda RoadSync connectivity function that can be controlled via a four-way, backlit switch.

The new CB500 Hornet is equipped with the ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) system for signaling emergency braking. The approval is Euro5+. The Honda CB500F was marketed for the first time in 2013, immediately meeting the taste of the public and professionals. Its main feature is perhaps the fact that it is excellent entry-level for A2 license holders. New models were presented in 2016, 2019 and 2021 while 2022 was the year of a substantial update, with new suspension, upside down fork Showa SFF-BP and new swingarm, braking system with double disc and radial-mount calipers, new lightened wheels, new radiator, and a chassis set-up and injection mapping capable of satisfying even the most expert motorcyclists. In 2024 the new stage is represented by the entry into the Hornet family. The 2024 CB500 Hornet is available in the following colors:

– Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

– Grand Prix Red

– Pearl Himalayas White

The new CB500 Hornet 2024 includes a wide range of accessories, organized in “packs”, which can be superimposed on each other as they are free of duplication. Each component can also be purchased individually.

Style Pack. It is said that the eye also wants its part:

Dark windshield trim Tank pad Single-seater cover in matching color Wheel stickers

Comfort Pack. To use the Hornet 500 every day, even in winter;

Heated grips (5 levels with memory and indicator on display) ACC socket under the seat Central stand

Travel Pack.

3L tank bag 15L rear seat bag expandable to 22L

In addition to any pack, the 35L top box with relative roof rack can be installed.

Eicma 2023: Honda presents the CB500 Hornet